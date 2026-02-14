4chan founder denies Epstein connection to politically incorrect board

Poole said in his statement, "The decision to add the board was made weeks beforehand, and the board was added almost 24 hours prior to a first, chance encounter at a social event." His clarification comes after emails released by the US Department of Justice revealed discussions between Epstein and venture capitalist Boris Nikolic about a meeting with Poole in 2011.

Encounter

Brief encounter with Epstein

Poole also clarified his brief encounter with Epstein, saying, "His assistant reached out to me afterward, and I met with him one time for an unmemorable lunch meeting." He added that this happened when he was meeting hundreds of people a month at tech events. "I did not meet him again nor maintain contact. I regret having ever encountered him at all," Poole said.