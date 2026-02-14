4chan founder denies Epstein connection to politically incorrect board
What's the story
Chris Poole, the founder of controversial imageboard 4chan, has denied any connection between Jeffrey Epstein and the creation of the site's politically incorrect board (/pol/). The board has been linked to extremist groups such as QAnon and alt-right white supremacists. In a statement to The Verge, Poole clarified that his decision to add the board was made weeks before he even met Epstein.
Timeline
Poole's statement amid Epstein emails controversy
Poole said in his statement, "The decision to add the board was made weeks beforehand, and the board was added almost 24 hours prior to a first, chance encounter at a social event." His clarification comes after emails released by the US Department of Justice revealed discussions between Epstein and venture capitalist Boris Nikolic about a meeting with Poole in 2011.
Encounter
Brief encounter with Epstein
Poole also clarified his brief encounter with Epstein, saying, "His assistant reached out to me afterward, and I met with him one time for an unmemorable lunch meeting." He added that this happened when he was meeting hundreds of people a month at tech events. "I did not meet him again nor maintain contact. I regret having ever encountered him at all," Poole said.