Watch: Astronaut captures stunning time-lapse of zodiacal light from ISS
The video was taken on Yui's 300th cumulative day in space

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jan 11, 2026
03:13 pm
What's the story

Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Kimiya Yui has shared a breathtaking time-lapse video of Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). The video was taken on Yui's 300th cumulative day in space during his second mission aboard the orbital station. It starts with a stunning display of zodiacal light, created by sunlight reflecting off interplanetary dust particles.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the video

Celestial display

Video captures Earth's auroras

As the zodiacal light fades, the video captures green auroras dancing in Earth's upper atmosphere. The phenomenon can be seen shimmering between the solar panels of the space station as they rotate to track sunlight. The bright stars of constellations Pegasus, Andromeda, and Ares also appear in the footage as ISS completes its orbit around Earth.

Star cluster

Pleiades star cluster spotted

Towards the end of the footage, eagle-eyed viewers can spot the seven brightest white-blue stars of the open star cluster Pleiades. They appear to descend toward the modular form of ISS. The video was shared by Yui on social media platform X with a note expressing his gratitude for the experience over 300 days in space.