'Watch your check engine light': Google Cloud's AI VP

Mowry's advice on startup growth and tech choices

Mowry suggests it's smarter to keep an eye on how things are running (monitoring) than just racing ahead with speed.

He says building something scalable matters more than obsessing over hardware like TPUs or GPUs early on.

With years at AWS and Microsoft behind him, Mowry now leads Google Cloud's startup efforts across DeepMind and Alphabet, focusing on areas like biotech, climate tech, and developer tools such as Replit and Cursor.