Waxing gibbous moon beside Spica tomorrow, ahead of Blue Moon
Technology
Tomorrow night, you can catch the waxing gibbous moon hanging out right next to Spica, a bright star in the Virgo constellation.
Just step outside after sunset and look south; the moon will be 83% lit up, with Spica glowing just to its left.
This cool pairing is also a warm-up for the rare "Blue Moon" coming on May 31.
Spica is a binary star system
Spica isn't just one star: it's actually two giant stars orbiting each other super fast, shining over 12,000 times brighter than our sun.
If you've got binoculars or a telescope handy, check out details like Montes Jura (a mountain range) and Copernicus crater on the moon's surface on May 26 at sunset.
And heads up: May 31, the moon will drift closer to Antares as it gears up for that Blue Moon event!