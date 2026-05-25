Waxing gibbous moon beside Spica tomorrow, ahead of Blue Moon

Spica is a binary star system

Spica isn't just one star: it's actually two giant stars orbiting each other super fast, shining over 12,000 times brighter than our sun.

If you've got binoculars or a telescope handy, check out details like Montes Jura (a mountain range) and Copernicus crater on the moon's surface on May 26 at sunset.

And heads up: May 31, the moon will drift closer to Antares as it gears up for that Blue Moon event!