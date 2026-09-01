Waymo expands driverless taxi fleet to Denver San Diego Tampa
Waymo is rolling out its self-driving taxis in Denver, San Diego, and Tampa, so if you live there, you might soon catch a ride with a car that drives itself.
The expansion is happening in phases, with invites going out gradually.
Waymo's fleet now tops 4,000 vehicles, including Jaguar I-Pace hatchbacks and Ojai minivans powered by their latest autonomous tech.
Waymo plans London and Munich launches
For starters in Denver and San Diego, the Ojai minivan will be the only robotaxi available.
Waymo also got approval last month to run up to 1,000 driverless vehicles in Nevada's Clark County over the next year.
This move follows launches in Austin, Houston, and Miami, and Waymo isn't stopping at the US international launches are planned in London and Munich as part of their push to lead the autonomous ride scene.