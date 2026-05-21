Waymo pauses Atlanta self-driving taxi service after flooding incident
Technology
Waymo has hit pause on its self-driving taxi service in Atlanta after one of its cars got stuck in a flooded street during heavy rain.
The car was safely retrieved, but rides are on hold while Waymo figures out how to handle extreme weather better.
This isn't the first time. Waymo's service is also suspended in San Antonio for similar reasons.
Waymo recalled software amid safety probes
Just last week, Waymo recalled its software because it couldn't stop cars from driving into flooded areas.
The update added some restrictions, but clearly not enough to prevent the Atlanta mishap.
On top of that, federal regulators are looking into other safety issues, like a crash that injured a child and reports of Waymo cars passing stopped school busses.