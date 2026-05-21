Waymo pauses Atlanta self-driving taxi service after flooding incident Technology May 21, 2026

Waymo has hit pause on its self-driving taxi service in Atlanta after one of its cars got stuck in a flooded street during heavy rain.

The car was safely retrieved, but rides are on hold while Waymo figures out how to handle extreme weather better.

This isn't the first time. Waymo's service is also suspended in San Antonio for similar reasons.