This cancer cell protein may help treat Alzheimer's disease

A team of Chinese researchers has discovered that a protein produced by cancer cells could help in fighting Alzheimer's disease. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell, sheds light on the potential link between cancer and Alzheimer's. It also opens up new possibilities for developing targeted therapies against this form of dementia, which has no known cure yet.

Protein discovery Cystatin C reduced amyloid plaque burden in mice The researchers from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan discovered a protein called cystatin C, secreted by peripheral tumor cells. They found that this protein could explain why some cancer patients are less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. The team observed that cystatin C significantly reduced amyloid plaque burden and improved the cognition in mouse models of Alzheimer's.

Plaque formation Amyloid plaques are considered a hallmark of Alzheimer's Amyloid plaques are clusters of abnormal protein forms that form in nerve cells. In Alzheimer's patients, the beta-amyloid protein builds up abnormally in the brain, forming plaques that disrupt cell function. These deposits are considered a pathological hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. The Chinese research team's discovery offers new insights into how cystatin C could help reduce these harmful amyloid plaques and improve cognitive function in Alzheimer's patients.

