Web 3.0 is here: Join us at India Web 3.0 Summit

India is stepping into the Web 3.0 era, and the big conversation kicks off at the India Web 3.0 Summit on October 30, 2025. Hosted by Moneycontrol and Sutra with Binance as a key partner, this event is all about how decentralization and transparency could shape our digital future.

Meet the experts shaping the discussions Expect to see leaders like Dr. Loganathan Murugan from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Ajay Rajan, Head of Transaction Banking at Yes Bank, and Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of CoinDCX.

They'll bring fresh takes on policy, innovation, and investment—so you get a mix of government brains, finance pros, and tech disruptors in one room.

What to expect at the summit The summit will dig into real-life examples of decentralized tech making things more transparent and efficient—plus how it can open up financial opportunities for more people.

You'll hear about regulatory trends, smart investment moves, and what it might take for India to lead globally in Web 3.0.