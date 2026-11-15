West Midlands AI camera trial logged nearly 19,000 dangerous incidents
AI-powered cameras tested in the West Midlands picked up nearly 19,000 dangerous driving incidents in only two weeks.
Most were for using phones behind the wheel or skipping seat belts, and one image appeared to capture someone drinking from a wine bottle at the wheel.
The trial took place at Ladywood fire station in Birmingham and Fallings Park in Wolverhampton.
Ladywood recorded 11,045 seat belt violations
At Ladywood alone, 11,045 seat belt violations and 1,163 phone offenses were recorded; Fallings Park saw another 6,030 seat belt and 757 phone violations.
The trial also flagged people appearing to inhale from balloons while driving and someone drinking from a bottle of wine.
While no one got fined this time, experts say AI could help make roads safer by showing where change is needed most.
Dr. Christophe Bastien, associate professor of Transport Safety at Coventry University, called it a way to "These cameras provide an objective way to measure behavior."