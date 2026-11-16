COP31 draft deal urges rapid transition away from fossil fuels
What's the story
The first draft of a broad political deal for the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) has been released by Australia, one of the co-hosts. The proposal calls on countries to hasten their exit from coal, oil, and gas, major contributors to global warming. The final agreement will be ratified by nearly 200 nations at the summit in Turkey, where fossil fuel policies have sparked intense debates.
Urgency emphasized
Draft expresses 'deep concern' over Paris Agreement breach
The draft deal stresses the need for "accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels, including through the immediate transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems."
It also expresses "deep concern" over the potential breach of the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degree Celsius target.
The proposal recognizes the "central role of the best-available science" provided by the IPCC, a global authority on climate change.
Financial demands
Calls for 'tripling' climate adaptation finance for developing countries
The draft calls for a "tripling" of climate adaptation finance for developing countries to at least $120 billion.
This is a key demand from these nations, which are grappling with the impacts of climate change.
Australia, which is leading the talks, hopes to create an overarching political statement summarizing agreements made in Antalya and outlining future climate action plans.
Criticism received
Criticism of draft by climate campaigners
The draft has been criticized by climate campaigners for not providing a clear path toward ending dependence on fossil fuels.
Climate advocacy group 350.org welcomed the roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels but criticized the absence of a process to advance it.
The group also expressed concerns over provisions on carbon removal technologies, saying they could distract from the need to cut fossil fuel use.
Negotiation hurdles
Divisions among countries at summit
The summit has been marred by divisions between countries pushing for a faster transition to low-carbon energy and those resisting language that could restrict fossil fuel use.
The United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter after China, has no official delegation in Antalya.
This is its second consecutive absence from UN climate conferences under President Donald Trump.