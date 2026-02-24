What is Claude Code Security, AI tool rattling cybersecurity stocks?

Anthropic , an artificial intelligence (AI) company, has launched a new cybersecurity tool called Claude Code Security. The development has sent shockwaves through the global cybersecurity market, resulting in a major sell-off of stocks. The new tool is built into Claude Code and is currently available as a limited research preview for Enterprise and Team customers.

Functionality Claude Code security scans entire codebases for vulnerabilities Claude Code Security is an AI-driven system that scans entire codebases for vulnerabilities, prioritizes critical risks, and suggests patches for human review. Unlike traditional static analysis tools that rely on rule-based detection of known flaws, this tool analyzes software more holistically. It traces data flow across systems, evaluates component interactions, and flags complex weaknesses often missed by automated scanners.

Verification Each vulnerability is given severity rating to help prioritize fixes The system behind Claude Code Security employs a multi-stage verification process, challenging its own findings before presenting them. Each vulnerability is given a severity rating to help prioritize fixes. Notably, no fixes are applied automatically; developers must approve all suggested patches. Anthropic's latest model, Claude Opus 4.6, has already detected over 500 previously undiscovered vulnerabilities in production open-source codebases—some of which had remained undetected for years despite expert scrutiny.

Market impact Claude Code Security's launch impacts stock market The launch of Claude Code Security had an immediate impact on the stock market. Shares of CrowdStrike and Zscaler fell around 9%, while Fortinet and Okta dropped 6% each. SentinelOne's shares fell by 5% and Palo Alto Networks' shares dropped by 3%. The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) also hit its lowest level since November 2023.

