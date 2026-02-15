What is Epibatidine, toxin that allegedly killed Alexei Navalny?

Epibatidine, a highly potent and toxic substance derived from South American poison dart frogs, has been implicated in the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny . The UK and four other European nations have accused Russia of using this deadly toxin in a chemical attack against Navalny. Epibatidine, which is 100 times more potent than morphine, was first isolated from the Epipedobates genus of poison dart frogs found in northern South America.

Toxicity It works by blocking nicotinic receptors These frogs secrete the toxin onto their skin, with brightly colored species like Anthony's poison arrow frog and Phantasmal poison frog being among them. The substance works by blocking nicotinic receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems, leading to muscle paralysis and respiratory failure.

Medical research Presence of toxin in blood suggests deliberate administration Despite its toxicity, epibatidine has been studied as a potential painkiller and treatment for painful inflammatory lung conditions like asthma and pulmonary fibrosis. However, it is not used clinically due to safety concerns. The presence of the toxin in a person's blood "suggests deliberate administration," according to Alastair Hay, an emeritus professor of environmental toxicology at the University of Leeds.

