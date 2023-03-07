Technology

What is fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication and how to use it

Mar 07, 2023

Fingerprint-based authentication is more convenient compared to other methods

UIDAI offers various modes of Aadhaar authentication, and fingerprint-based verification is the most widely used method. It helps validate the identity of the Aadhaar holders instantly for various transactions. The fingerprint-based or any other biometric-related authentication service is provided by UIDAI via its official centers where equipment for the same is deployed. So, how does the process work? Let us find out.

Biometric and card data is verified by UIDAI's central repository

When the Aadhaar number and the biometric (fingerprint) of the holder are submitted, it goes to UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for verification. The repository then verifies the correctness of the details by matching them with the holder's previously stored information. The CIDR handles millions of authentications per day. It contains all Aadhaar numbers issued to holders along with their corresponding biometric/demographic information.

Fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication is quite popular

The fingerprint-based authentication is seemingly helpful and convenient for various transactions. It is witnessing rising demand, proving to be a facilitator in availing several welfare schemes. According to UIDAI, the total number of Aadhaar authentication transactions crossed 88.29 billion by the end of December 2022. CIDR handled around 70 million transactions every day, and surprisingly, a majority of them were fingerprint-based.

What does biometric data contain?

When an individual applies for an Aadhaar card, an enrolment center records their demographic details. In addition, they also capture one's biometric details and record them on the Aadhaar card. Biometric data comprises fingerprints of all fingers, an iris scan of both eyes, and facial photographs. These are useful at the time of updating details or acquiring any Aadhaar-related information.

Is there a need to update your biometric details?

There are some circumstances when a person's biometric information may undergo changes. For example, in the case of kids, their facial features develop over time. In case of any change, one needs to update their Aadhaar biometric details stored with UIDAI. The authority advises cardholders to update their biometric information, including their fingerprints, every 10 years.

Here are the steps to get your biometrics updated

In order to update the Aadhaar biometric details, you need to take the offline route. Visit your nearest Aadhaar enrolment center, and ask for the Aadhaar biometric update form. After filling out and submitting the form, you'll be asked for fingerprints or an iris scan. Post-completion of the authentication process, your biometrics will be recorded and updated in the database of UIDAI.