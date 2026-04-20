How to get WhatsApp Plus

WhatsApp , one of the world's most popular messaging apps, is going premium with a new subscription service called WhatsApp Plus. The optional monthly plan offers additional features. However, the core experience of messaging and voice/video calls remains free for all users. The service is currently being tested with select users. Let's take a look at the features of WhatsApp Plus and how you can subscribe to it.

Added perks Premium stickers, personalized themes, and chat pinning The WhatsApp Plus subscription comes with a range of additional features. These include the ability to send premium stickers with special effects, choose unique app themes and icons for personalization, and pin up to 20 chats. You can also set premium ringtones for specific contacts and customize chat lists with alerts, ringtones, and themes of your choice. Meta is also considering adding more features to this premium plan in future updates.

Cost considerations Availability and pricing WhatsApp Plus is currently available in select regions and only on the WhatsApp Messenger app, not the WhatsApp Business app. To subscribe, users need a phone number from a supported country and an active WhatsApp account. The pricing for this subscription is still being finalized but early tests show it could cost around €2.49 (nearly ₹270) per month in Europe with adjustments for other regions based on local markets. The subscription renews automatically every month unless canceled by the user.

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Process How to subscribe? To subscribe to WhatsApp Plus, follow these simple steps: First, open WhatsApp Settings from the three-dot menu, and then tap on "Subscriptions." Next, select "WhatsApp Plus" (if it appears, as availability may vary). Tap "Continue," then carefully review the payment details before proceeding. Confirm your purchase, which will be processed through the Google Play Store. Finally, complete the payment, and you'll receive a confirmation notification indicating that your WhatsApp Plus subscription is now active and ready to use.

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