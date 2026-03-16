Aether OS offers a complete desktop experience in your browser
What's the story
Aether OS is a new operating system that brings a complete desktop experience right into your browser. The platform integrates directly with the AT Protocol, linking it to your Bluesky account and other public records. This innovative system offers an impressive suite of 42 applications ranging from text editing and task management to social media. It even features a basic tracker for creating chiptunes, a digital audio workstation (DAW), and video editing tools.
Design influence
The design is inspired by the Matrix's aesthetic
The design of Aether OS is heavily inspired by the cyberpunk aesthetic of The Matrix. However, it is important to note that the project is still in its alpha stage and has a lot of rough edges. The lack of documentation can make it difficult for users trying to navigate through the apps on this platform.
Security concerns
Users should be cautious about data visibility
As Aether OS is still in alpha, it doesn't provide any encryption or permission settings. This means all data stored on the platform is publicly visible. Hence, users are advised to be careful about what they store on this system. The lack of security features could pose a risk for those using sensitive information on their Aether OS accounts.