What's new in Apple's upcoming iPhone Air 2?
What's the story
Apple's next ultra-thin smartphone, the iPhone Air 2, is set to launch in 2027. The device is expected to be an upgraded version of the original iPhone Air, which was known for its slim profile but had a single rear camera and a smaller battery. The upcoming model will likely address these issues with major improvements in design, performance, battery life, and cameras.
Design upgrades
Design and display
The iPhone Air 2 is expected to retain its predecessor's slim chassis and 6.5-inch display.
However, it may come in a new pale lavender finish instead of the current light blue color option.
The rear camera module could also see a change with a dual-camera setup integrated into the horizontal camera strip on the back, making it distinct from its first-generation counterpart.
Hardware upgrades
A20 Pro chipset for improved performance
The iPhone Air 2 is rumored to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, an upgrade from the A19 Pro in the current model.
This new processor is expected to deliver better performance and improved power efficiency.
The device's battery capacity could also be increased to around 3,500mAh, some 11% larger than the current model, promising longer usage on a single charge.
Tech enhancements
Enhanced camera capabilities and connectivity options
The iPhone Air 2 could get a second 48MP ultra-wide camera in addition to the existing one. This would enable wider shots and possibly enable macro photography.
The front-facing camera might also get an upgrade from 18MP to 24MP.
On the connectivity front, the device is expected to feature Apple's next-generation C2 modem for improved 5G performance and energy efficiency.
Market debut
Speculated launch timeline and pricing
The launch of the iPhone Air 2 was initially rumored to be alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in late 2026.
However, recent reports suggest a spring 2027 debut, possibly alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models.
As for pricing, it is speculated that Apple could increase the starting price by around $100 compared to the iPhone Air which had launched at $999.