What to eat in your 40s and 50s for brain health
Turns out, what you eat in your 40s and 50s can make a real difference for your brain down the line.
A massive new study found that people who eat plenty of fruits, veggies, whole grains, and fish during midlife are more likely to stay sharp as they age and have a lower risk of cognitive decline by age 80.
Dietician weighs in on importance of midlife diet
Researchers say midlife is the sweet spot for building long-term brain health, especially with diets like DASH that focus on plant-based foods, healthy fats, and fish while cutting back on red meat and refined carbs.
Monita Gahlot, dietician at AIIMS Delhi, said midlife is when high blood pressure and blood sugar start impacting the brain, so making healthy food choices early can really pay off later, especially as dementia rates rise in India.