What to eat in your 40s and 50s for brain health Technology Mar 24, 2026

Turns out, what you eat in your 40s and 50s can make a real difference for your brain down the line.

A massive new study found that people who eat plenty of fruits, veggies, whole grains, and fish during midlife are more likely to stay sharp as they age and have a lower risk of cognitive decline by age 80.