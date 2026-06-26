WhatsApp adds anti-scam alerts and smarter backup tools for chats

WhatsApp flags links, shows sender details

Now, if someone sends a suspicious link, WhatsApp will flag it and show details like the sender's country and any mutual groups, so you know who you're dealing with.

Plus, Android users on version 26.23 can manage their chat backups directly from device settings.

Separately, WhatsApp is developing a feature to delete old or duplicate backups.

These features are all about giving you more control and peace of mind while messaging.