WhatsApp lets you invite people without accounts to events
What's the story
WhatsApp is improving its Events feature, allowing users to send invites to people who don't use the app. The updated feature lets you create an event, add a cover photo, and share a link. Anyone who opens this link can view the details and RSVP without having to download WhatsApp or create an account. The update is being rolled out to all users over the next few weeks.
Feature introduction
'Events Home' for better event management
The new "Events Home" feature on WhatsApp is designed to help users manage their events more efficiently.
It provides a dedicated space where you can create custom invites, track RSVPs, and send reminders. You can even give guests the option to bring a plus-one.
To access this feature, simply head over to Settings and select Events from the menu.
Privacy assurance
Your phone number will remain private
WhatsApp has also ensured that your phone number won't be visible to guests you don't know.
Plus, those without a WhatsApp account will only see the event address after they RSVP.
This way, a shared link won't expose the venue to anyone who just opens it.
Personal messages and calls on the platform remain end-to-end encrypted for added security.