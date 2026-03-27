WhatsApp adds support for dual accounts on iPhone
WhatsApp just dropped a bunch of handy updates for iPhone users.
You can now use two WhatsApp accounts at once on the same device: no more logging in and out if you juggle work and personal chats.
Plus, moving your chat history from iOS to Android is now much easier with the new chat transfer feature.
Other notable updates
Worried about storage? The new "Manage Storage" tool helps you clear out big files without losing important messages.
There's also a fresh AI-powered "Writing Help" that suggests draft replies (without peeking at your actual messages), plus upgraded photo editing tools so you can tweak backgrounds or add effects before sending photos.
And yes, there are some fun new stickers too!
These features are rolling out gradually, so keep an eye on your app for updates.