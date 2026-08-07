WhatsApp begins age checks in India
What's the story
Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows Indian users to add their date of birth. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to comply with upcoming laws in India, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. The act mandates age verification measures to determine if users are below 18 years old.
Privacy protection
To comply with Digital Personal Data Protection Act
A WhatsApp spokesperson said, "To comply with upcoming laws in India like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, we are testing privacy-protective ways for people to confirm their age."
The feature comes as part of a broader trend where governments worldwide are considering or implementing bans on social media use by those under 16.
However, some countries like Australia have not included WhatsApp in such regulations.
User choice
Age-check feature optional
The new age-check feature from WhatsApp is an optional test. Users don't have to confirm their age to continue using the app.
A company spokesperson said, "This doesn't change how WhatsApp works or your experience."
They also assured that information about someone's age is private and won't be shared with other users of the platform.