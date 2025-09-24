WhatsApp is making it easier for you to start chats

The new update brings a revamped interface for starting conversations. Instead of a static layout, the interface changes based on how many contacts are selected by the user. If only one contact is selected, a floating action button appears giving direct access to message that person. This makes starting chats more intuitive and efficient for users.

Enhanced functionality

Create broadcast list and groups

The firmware also lets users create a broadcast list of multiple selected contacts. This way, you can send a single message to all at once, saving time and effort. Also, if you want to move beyond one-to-many private communication, WhatsApp lets you create a new group from the same selection screen. It even checks if the same combination of participants already exists in an existing group.