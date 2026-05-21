WhatsApp beta lets Android users delete status photos and videos
Technology
WhatsApp is working on a handy new feature that lets you delete photos and videos from your status updates, without having to wipe out any chats.
This update, now in beta for Android, aims to make storage cleanup way simpler by letting you clear just the status stuff, so your important chat memories stay safe.
WhatsApp adds Manage Storage status filter
The tool is set to add a filter to WhatsApp's Manage Storage section, where you can see which contacts' statuses are taking up space and sort files by size.
Even though statuses disappear after 24 hours, their media can still hang around on your device: this feature helps you clean them up in seconds.