WhatsApp beta lets you customize app look: How
Technology
Bored of the same old WhatsApp look? Good news—WhatsApp is testing new ways to personalize its Android app.
In the latest beta, users can swap between 14 different app icons (think monochrome, pink, Galaxy, Neon) and pick from 19 branding colors to give filters and buttons a fresh vibe.
Subscription model on the cards
There's a catch: these cool customization options could be tied to a future monthly subscription plan.
The rollout will likely happen in stages, but the goal is simple—make your WhatsApp feel more like yours.