WhatsApp will soon let you share documents with Meta AI
What's the story
WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for Android, version 2.26.21.6, through the Google Play Beta Program. The highlight of this update is a feature that allows users to share documents with Meta AI, Meta's AI chatbot. This capability is currently being made available to select beta testers and will be gradually rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.
Feature enhancement
Users can now share documents directly with the chatbot
The latest update improves Meta AI's capabilities by allowing document sharing. Users can now send documents directly to the chatbot for analysis or assistance. The feature can be accessed from the chat attachment sheet by selecting the "documents" option, or by sharing a document directly from other apps like file explorer. This makes interactions with Meta AI more flexible and efficient as users can easily share and process documents.
User experience
New feature is a significant improvement
Before the introduction of this facility, users had to rely on less efficient workarounds like taking screenshots of documents and sending them to Meta AI. This often limited the ability to understand full content. The new document sharing option allows Meta AI to access the full content of documents shared by users, enabling it to provide more accurate assistance and better understand context.