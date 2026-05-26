WhatsApp will soon let you share documents with Meta AI

The latest update improves Meta AI's capabilities by allowing document sharing. Users can now send documents directly to the chatbot for analysis or assistance. The feature can be accessed from the chat attachment sheet by selecting the "documents" option, or by sharing a document directly from other apps like file explorer. This makes interactions with Meta AI more flexible and efficient as users can easily share and process documents.

User experience

New feature is a significant improvement

Before the introduction of this facility, users had to rely on less efficient workarounds like taking screenshots of documents and sending them to Meta AI. This often limited the ability to understand full content. The new document sharing option allows Meta AI to access the full content of documents shared by users, enabling it to provide more accurate assistance and better understand context.