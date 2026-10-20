WhatsApp could soon talk to unknown callers for you
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would automatically answer calls from unknown numbers on behalf of the user. The feature, which is currently in development for Android users, was reported by WABetaInfo. The idea behind this update is to give users more control over calls from numbers not saved in their contact list.
Existing functionality
WhatsApp already lets users silence calls from unknown numbers
WhatsApp already has a feature that lets users silence calls from unknown numbers.
But, this can lead to missing important calls from delivery agents, doctors, or other people whose numbers are not saved.
The upcoming call filtering feature is designed to solve this problem by giving users more control over how WhatsApp handles these calls.
User control
Three options for handling calls from unknown numbers
The new feature will offer three options for handling calls from unknown numbers.
The first option, "Never," disables call filtering and lets all calls come through as usual.
The second option silences calls from unknown numbers, just like the current feature.
The third and most interesting one automatically answers the call and asks the caller why they are calling.
Transcription feature
Transcription on device
Once the caller responds, WhatsApp will create a private transcript of their response.
This way, users can read it and decide whether they want to take the call.
Notably, this transcript is generated directly on the user's device using language packs, keeping privacy in mind, rather than sending call data to its servers for transcription.
Users will also be able to choose the language for the transcript.
Future availability
Availability
The new call filtering feature is still in development and not available for beta testing.
WhatsApp has not given an official release date for Android users.
However, once released, this feature could significantly improve the user experience by reducing unwanted interruptions while ensuring important calls aren't missed.