WhatsApp to add Instagram-like 'Close Friends' feature to Status updates

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called "Close Friends" for its Status updates. The feature was spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (v2.26.5.13) by WABetaInfo. The idea behind this innovative addition is to make sharing your thoughts and photos more personal and less stressful by allowing users to share certain updates with a select group of contacts, rather than all their contacts or changing privacy settings constantly.

User experience How 'Close Friends' will work The 'Close Friends' feature will let you create a list of contacts that you consider close friends. When posting a status, you can choose to share it only with this group. You can manage your Close Friends list from either the status privacy settings or while posting a status update directly. However, if someone has already viewed a status shared with your Close Friends list and is later removed from it, their view won't be undone.

Visual cues Visual cues and custom contact lists To avoid confusion, WhatsApp is also likely to visually differentiate these updates. If you're on someone's Close Friends list, you may see a different colored ring around their profile photo. This would indicate that the status was shared with a limited audience and not everyone. The company is also testing custom contact lists for status updates, which would let users create multiple groups with custom names and emojis.

