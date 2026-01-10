WhatsApp may face stricter scrutiny in EU: Here's why

Meta's popular messaging app, WhatsApp , could soon be facing stricter scrutiny under the European Commission's Digital Services Act (DSA). The development comes after the app's broadcasting feature, WhatsApp Channels, crossed the 45-million monthly user threshold in the European Union in H1 2025. This makes it a "very large online platform" or VLOP under DSA regulations.

User growth WhatsApp Channels surpasses EU's user threshold The European Commission defines a platform as a VLOP if it has 45 million or more monthly users. Once a platform crosses this threshold, it becomes subject to the DSA and its rules on how digital platforms should operate. This includes guidelines on removing illegal or harmful content from their services. Failure to comply with these regulations could result in fines of up to six percent of a company's global annual revenue.

Feature comparison WhatsApp Channels: A feature similar to social media platforms WhatsApp has always been a private messaging app. However, its Channels feature is more like Meta's other social media platforms. The feature allows users to make one-sided posts visible to anyone who follows their channel. This similarity with other social media platforms could be why the European Commission is considering designating WhatsApp as a VLOP for WhatsApp Channels.

Investigation update European Commission confirms investigation into WhatsApp Channels A spokesperson for the European Commission confirmed that they are actively looking into WhatsApp Channels. "So here we would indeed designate potentially WhatsApp for WhatsApp Channels and I can confirm that the Commission is actively looking into it and I wouldn't exclude a future designation," the spokesperson said in a daily news briefing Reuters viewed. This further indicates the possibility of stricter scrutiny under DSA regulations.