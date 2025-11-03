WhatsApp for Mac gets chat theme update: How to use

WhatsApp has expanded its chat theme customization feature to the Mac app. The update, which is similar to the one seen on mobile, allows users to personalize their chats with preset themes and custom colors. The option is available under Settings > Chats, where users can access various customization options. From there, they can pick the theme that best suits their style or mood. The move is part of WhatsApp's effort to provide a consistent user experience across all platforms.

Theme options 22 themes combining wallpaper, bubble color WhatsApp for Mac comes with 22 default chat themes, including the original one. Each theme is a carefully crafted combination of a wallpaper chosen by WhatsApp and a matching color for the message bubbles. The combinations are created using a harmonic color pairing approach to ensure visual balance and comfort. This way, users can enjoy an elegant and consistent look across chats while enhancing readability with subtle color and style choices.

Customization options Manual customization with 38 color options Along with the preset themes, WhatsApp also allows users to manually customize their chat colors. There are 38 color options available, giving a wide palette for complete personalization. Once a color is chosen, users can further adjust the brightness of the background to achieve their ideal visual balance.This feature gives users more control over their interface and helps them create a more personalized experience on WhatsApp for Mac.

Chat customization Unique themes for individual chats WhatsApp also gives users the option to apply a unique theme for specific chats. This way, while a global theme is applied by default, individual conversations can still have their own look and feel. The per-chat customization provides a sense of order and individuality within the messaging experience. It transforms the chat interface into a flexible space where personalization meets functionality.