WhatsApp is working on a dedicated Apple Watch app
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a dedicated app for Apple Watch, so you can finally send and receive messages straight from your wrist—no more just glancing at notifications.
You'll be able to check chats, reply with texts, emojis, or quick voice messages, but you'll still need your iPhone nearby for everything to work.
The setup process is pretty straightforward
The experience gets a boost with features like better notification controls, emoji reactions, disappearing chat indicators, and pinned messages.
Setup is simple—it syncs automatically when you connect your watch to your iPhone; no QR codes or complicated steps needed.
Right now it's only for WhatsApp Beta users on iOS, but a wider rollout isn't far off.
Looks like WhatsApp really wants messaging on wearables to feel effortless.