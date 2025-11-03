WhatsApp is working on a dedicated Apple Watch app

The setup process is pretty straightforward

The experience gets a boost with features like better notification controls, emoji reactions, disappearing chat indicators, and pinned messages.

Setup is simple—it syncs automatically when you connect your watch to your iPhone; no QR codes or complicated steps needed.

Right now it's only for WhatsApp Beta users on iOS, but a wider rollout isn't far off.

Looks like WhatsApp really wants messaging on wearables to feel effortless.