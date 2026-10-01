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Home / News / Technology News / WhatsApp brings parental controls for teen chats: How to enable
WhatsApp brings parental controls for teen chats: How to enable
New controls let parents manage kids' contacts

WhatsApp brings parental controls for teen chats: How to enable

By Akash Pandey
Oct 01, 2026
01:57 pm
What's the story

WhatsApp has announced the launch of new parental controls, aimed at giving guardians more oversight over their teens' online activities. The features will let parents manage who their children can interact with on the platform, as well as set content settings for Meta AI chats. The move comes amid growing concerns about online safety and privacy for minors.

Feature details

New settings include restrictions on channel use, status visibility

The new parental controls come with a host of features. Parents can now restrict their teens' use of channels, decide who can view their Status updates, and control group participation.

They can also receive notifications when their child joins or leaves a group, or when its size increases significantly.

All these settings are protected by a PIN set by the parent to ensure teen safety.

Content control

Parents can also customize content settings for Meta AI chats

Along with privacy controls, the new parental controls also let parents customize content settings for Meta AI chats.

They can choose between a default 13+ setting or a stricter 'Limited Content' option that disables private processing-based features like incognito chat and message summaries.

This way, parents can ensure their children are not exposed to inappropriate content on the platform.

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Security assurance

End-to-end encryption remains intact amid new features

Despite the introduction of these new parental controls, WhatsApp has assured that messages and calls on the app remain end-to-end encrypted.

This means that no one, not even WhatsApp itself, can see or hear them.

The company has been under pressure to introduce safety features for teens after facing lawsuits over its social media products allegedly harming children.

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Setup guide

How to set up parental controls

To set up the new parental controls, parents need to update their kids' WhatsApp app and go to Settings > Parental controls and tap "Continue" to proceed.

After entering their teen's birthday and confirming their age, they can link it with a parent's account by scanning a QR code displayed on the teen's device.

Parents can then create a 6-digit parent PIN for added security.

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