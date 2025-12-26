WhatsApp iOS beta now lets channel admins invite contacts

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in its latest iOS update, version 25.37.10.74, via the TestFlight beta Program. The update brings the ability for channel admins to invite their contacts to follow their channels. This feature is currently being rolled out and is compatible with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.37.10.74, according to WABetaInfo.

Functionality How the feature works The new feature allows channel admins to open the channel info screen, select an invite option, and pick specific contacts from their address book. WhatsApp then automatically generates an invitation message that is sent directly to those contacts. The message includes a button for them to view and follow the channel instantly. This process gives admins a clear overview of who they are inviting while keeping it smooth for recipients.

Invitation strategy WhatsApp's approach to channel invitations When an admin sends channel invitations, WhatsApp creates a temporary broadcast list to send the invite to multiple contacts simultaneously. This method ensures the same invitation is sent efficiently without triggering spam detection systems that could be activated by sending identical messages in many individual chats. Broadcast lists are specifically designed for this purpose, as they let one message reach several recipients while respecting WhatsApp's messaging rules.

User experience Consistency across devices and improved discovery For admins who operate channels across different devices, this consistency simplifies how invitations are handled and shared. Instead of relying only on public links or indirect promotion, admins can now reach people who already have them saved as contacts. This makes the discovery process more intentional and easier to control, especially during the early stages of a channel.

Recipient benefits Enhanced relevance and non-intrusive invitations From the recipient's perspective, receiving a channel invite through a direct chat provides useful context about who is suggesting the content. Seeing that the invitation comes from a known contact can make the channel feel more relevant and worth checking. The message format is familiar and non-intrusive, which helps the invitation blend naturally into user conversations. This approach can create a stronger sense of interest, as the channel is introduced through a trusted contact.