WhatsApp will soon offer automatic message deletion after reading
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature called "After reading" that will let users choose to have their messages automatically deleted after being read. The feature is currently in development and not available for beta testing yet. It aims to give users more control over their conversations by allowing them to decide how long they want their messages to be visible.
Enhanced privacy
New feature offers stricter control over message visibility
The "After reading" feature is part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve disappearing messages. The current version lets users set a timer for message deletion, with options ranging from 24 hours to 90 days. However, some users might prefer stricter options for quicker message deletion in less than 24 hours. This is where the new feature comes into play, offering more control over message visibility and privacy.
Functionality
How 'after reading' option will work
The "After reading" feature will automatically delete messages from the sender's chat 15 minutes after being sent. If the recipient reads it, the message will disappear from their chat after another 15 minutes. However, if not read, it will vanish after 24 hours. This gives users more control over their message visibility and privacy in both chats.
Rollout plan
Feature to work with read receipts turned off
The "After reading" feature will also work with read receipts turned off, ensuring messages disappear from the sender's phone after 15 minutes, irrespective of whether they were read or not. WhatsApp is currently fine-tuning this new timer for smooth and reliable performance across all users. Once testing is complete, it will be rolled out to select beta testers in a future update.