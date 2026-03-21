WhatsApp will soon offer automatic message deletion after reading

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called "After reading" that will let users choose to have their messages automatically deleted after being read. The feature is currently in development and not available for beta testing yet. It aims to give users more control over their conversations by allowing them to decide how long they want their messages to be visible.

Enhanced privacy New feature offers stricter control over message visibility The "After reading" feature is part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve disappearing messages. The current version lets users set a timer for message deletion, with options ranging from 24 hours to 90 days. However, some users might prefer stricter options for quicker message deletion in less than 24 hours. This is where the new feature comes into play, offering more control over message visibility and privacy.

Functionality How 'after reading' option will work The "After reading" feature will automatically delete messages from the sender's chat 15 minutes after being sent. If the recipient reads it, the message will disappear from their chat after another 15 minutes. However, if not read, it will vanish after 24 hours. This gives users more control over their message visibility and privacy in both chats.

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