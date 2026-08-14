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Home / News / Technology News / WhatsApp now lets you save usernames while adding new contacts
WhatsApp now lets you save usernames while adding new contacts
The new field appears on the contact creation screen

WhatsApp now lets you save usernames while adding new contacts

By Akash Pandey
Aug 14, 2026
02:17 pm
What's the story

WhatsApp has introduced a novel feature, allowing users to save usernames when adding new contacts. The update comes as part of the company's plan to expand username usage across its platform. The new field appears directly on the contact creation screen, making it easier for users to associate a person's WhatsApp handle with their saved contact details.

User privacy

Major step toward enhancing user privacy

The new feature comes after WhatsApp's recent username reservation rollout and initial activation for select users.

Once widely available, it will let users identify and reach out to others via their usernames, all while keeping their phone numbers private in supported situations.

This is a major step toward enhancing user privacy on the platform.

Feature access

How to save a username

As per WABetaInfo, the new username field appears between the name and phone number fields when creating a new contact.

To access it, users have to open the Chats tab, tap on the "+" button, and select "New contact."

This simple process makes it easy for users to take advantage of this innovative feature.

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Future integration

Future plans for username integration

Users who already have a WhatsApp username can share it with others, who can then save the handle along with their name and phone number.

In the future, when usernames are more widely available, WhatsApp plans to automatically fill this field when users create a contact directly from a chat information screen.

This will further streamline the process of adding contacts on the platform.

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Information

Availability on beta and stable versions

The new feature is currently available for some users on both beta and stable versions of WhatsApp for iPhone and Android. However, the rollout is still limited, meaning that not every account will see the username field just yet.

Improved communication

Linking usernames with saved names

Saving a username also helps WhatsApp link a person's saved name with their handle.

This should make it easier for users to identify username-based conversations later on.

Notably, username contacts can also work with status updates as long as both parties have saved each other and their privacy settings allow sharing.

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