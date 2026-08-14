WhatsApp now lets you save usernames while adding new contacts
What's the story
WhatsApp has introduced a novel feature, allowing users to save usernames when adding new contacts. The update comes as part of the company's plan to expand username usage across its platform. The new field appears directly on the contact creation screen, making it easier for users to associate a person's WhatsApp handle with their saved contact details.
User privacy
Major step toward enhancing user privacy
The new feature comes after WhatsApp's recent username reservation rollout and initial activation for select users.
Once widely available, it will let users identify and reach out to others via their usernames, all while keeping their phone numbers private in supported situations.
This is a major step toward enhancing user privacy on the platform.
Feature access
How to save a username
As per WABetaInfo, the new username field appears between the name and phone number fields when creating a new contact.
To access it, users have to open the Chats tab, tap on the "+" button, and select "New contact."
This simple process makes it easy for users to take advantage of this innovative feature.
Future integration
Future plans for username integration
Users who already have a WhatsApp username can share it with others, who can then save the handle along with their name and phone number.
In the future, when usernames are more widely available, WhatsApp plans to automatically fill this field when users create a contact directly from a chat information screen.
This will further streamline the process of adding contacts on the platform.
Improved communication
Linking usernames with saved names
Saving a username also helps WhatsApp link a person's saved name with their handle.
This should make it easier for users to identify username-based conversations later on.
Notably, username contacts can also work with status updates as long as both parties have saved each other and their privacy settings allow sharing.