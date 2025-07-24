WhatsApp lets you voice chat with its AI on Android
WhatsApp is testing a voice chat feature for Android, letting select beta testers talk to Meta's AI in real time.
Just tap the waveform icon on the Chats or Call tab (in version 2.25.21.21) and start chatting—no typing needed.
You can swap between text and voice anytime, and the chat keeps running in the background if you want to multitask.
How to start a voice chat
Starting a voice chat is as easy as tapping an icon—WhatsApp even suggests topics if you're stuck on what to say.
The voice window collapses so you can use other apps, and ending the session is one tap away or just switch back to text.
Notifications and mic indicators make it clear when your AI convo is active.
A smarter way to chat
Meta's AI isn't just for answering random questions—it's designed to keep up with your context, give recommendations, and generally make chatting feel smarter using machine learning.
This update is part of Meta's bigger push to bring more useful AI tools into WhatsApp (and even WhatsApp Business), especially for folks who like talking over typing.