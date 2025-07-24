Netflix, Disney use AI to create faster, cheaper content

Runway AI can turn simple text or image prompts into cinematic scenes. For example, Netflix used it for a building collapse in El Eternauta—finishing effects 10 times quicker and cheaper than usual. It also makes storyboarding and post-production way faster.

How AI is reshaping film teams

With Runway AI, both big studios and indie filmmakers get access to high-end effects tools, making polished content easier to create—and streamers can drop new shows or movies even faster.

Studios still keep creative control but are starting to see how working with AI could reshape film teams in the future.