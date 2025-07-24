Perfios unveils GenAI-powered intelligence stack to boost BFSI sector

Perfios, a Bengaluru fintech company, just launched a GenAI-powered Intelligence Stack designed to make banking, finance, and insurance work way faster. Their new platform bundles four tools: Compass (a smart chatbot), Data Intelligence Bridge (for document crunching), Prism (an AI API gateway), and an automated Medical Insurance Claim Adjudication tool—all aiming to triple productivity by automating routine tasks.

AI helps out with things like risk checks, catching fraud The stack uses advanced language models and machine learning, with over 30 data scientists behind it.

In testing, teams saw up to 40% more productivity thanks to AI helping out with things like risk checks, catching fraud, and keeping customers happy.

Perfios works with over 1,000 institutions in 18 countries Perfios isn't new—they've been around since 2008 and now work with over 1,000 institutions in 18 countries.

Every year they process a massive 8.2 billion data points to help clients make quicker decisions.