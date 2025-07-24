Hyderabad startup's stem cell therapy could treat chronic liver failure

In tests with Indiana University and PGIMER, every animal treated with Tulsi-28X recovered from liver fibrosis and survived. Meanwhile, most untreated animals didn't recover and nearly half died. The treatment works by jumpstarting the body's own repair process using proteins and growth factors—a first-of-its-kind approach for liver disease.

Tulsi-28X could transform liver disease care globally

Chronic liver failure causes about 1 in 5 global liver-related deaths, with transplants being the only real option so far.

Now, Tulsi-28X is heading into human trials at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in India.

If it works for people too, this could mean a more affordable lifeline for patients—and put India on the map for next-gen medical innovation.