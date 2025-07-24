Next Article
This robot lawn mower makes yard work effortless: Save 20%
If mowing the yard isn't your thing, Amazon's Navimow Segway i105N Robot Lawn Mower handles lawns up to 1/8 acre and connects over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi—so you can chill while it does the work.
Check out its key features
The Navimow i105N uses AI mapping to figure out your yard—no messy wires needed—and its navigation avoids obstacles for a smooth cut.
It's water and dust-resistant, automatically resumes after charging, and users say it's made keeping their lawns neat basically effortless.
One happy customer even said it "completely transformed" their routine.