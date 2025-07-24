Teens are using AI for life decisions, worries Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is worried that too many young people are leaning on ChatGPT for big life choices.
At a recent conference, he called this trend "bad and dangerous," expressing concerns about the reliability of AI, which can sometimes make things up or get facts wrong.
'ChatGPT is my best friend...': Altman on AI's influence
Altman shared stories from users who expressed sentiments like, "ChatGPT is my best friend. I tell it everything," and "I can't make any decision without telling ChatGPT what's going on."
These real-life examples show just how emotionally attached some teens are getting to AI.
72% US teens have used AI companions
A new survey found 72% of US teens (13-17) have used AI companions, with nearly half trusting their advice at least somewhat.
Younger teens were even more likely to trust the bots.
Altman's point: relying too much on AI could mess with your independence—so use it wisely!