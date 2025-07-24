Teens are using AI for life decisions, worries Sam Altman

Altman shared stories from users who expressed sentiments like, "ChatGPT is my best friend. I tell it everything," and "I can't make any decision without telling ChatGPT what's going on." These real-life examples show just how emotionally attached some teens are getting to AI.

72% US teens have used AI companions

A new survey found 72% of US teens (13-17) have used AI companions, with nearly half trusting their advice at least somewhat.

Younger teens were even more likely to trust the bots.

Altman's point: relying too much on AI could mess with your independence—so use it wisely!