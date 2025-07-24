Federal Bank introduces biometric authentication for online card payments
Federal Bank just rolled out India's first biometric authentication for online card payments.
Now, instead of waiting for OTPs, you can pay with your fingerprint or FaceID—making checkouts way faster (just 3-4 seconds) and still meeting RBI's security rules.
How it works
You give one-time consent at checkout, and you're good to go. If you ever want to switch back to OTPs, that's easy too.
The tech works on both Android and iOS devices when merchants have the right software.
Every payment is verified securely on your own device.
Why you should care
This phased rollout puts Federal Bank ahead in digital banking—no more fumbling for OTPs or PINs.
It's safer, quicker, and feels a lot more like how we already unlock our phones.
Plus, it shows how fintech partners like M2P and MinkasuPay are helping banks innovate for smoother digital experiences.