WhatsApp now lets users chat without sharing phone numbers
Technology
WhatsApp is rolling out usernames, so now you can connect with people without giving out your phone number.
Just pick a unique username in your profile settings.
No more awkwardly handing out digits. The update is coming in phases to keep things running smoothly and boost privacy for everyone.
Usernames include optional 4 digit key
Usernames can be three to 35 characters long, using lowercase letters, numbers, periods, or underscores and must include at least one letter (just don't make them look like website addresses).
For extra protection, you can add an optional four-digit key, so only people who know both your username and the key can message you.
Plus, usernames will be checked across Meta apps like Instagram and Facebook for availability.