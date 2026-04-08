WhatsApp now lets users chat without sharing phone numbers

Usernames include optional 4 digit key

Usernames can be three to 35 characters long, using lowercase letters, numbers, periods, or underscores and must include at least one letter (just don't make them look like website addresses).

For extra protection, you can add an optional four-digit key, so only people who know both your username and the key can message you.

Plus, usernames will be checked across Meta apps like Instagram and Facebook for availability.