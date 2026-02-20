WhatsApp now lets you share past group messages with newcomers
What's the story
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature, Group Message History, to simplify the onboarding process for new members in active group chats. The update allows existing members to share a portion of recent chat history with newcomers. This way, they can get context without having to scroll through endless messages or ask others for a recap.
Feature details
How the feature works
The Group Message History feature lets group members share a portion of recent chat history with a newly added participant. When adding someone new, users can choose to share up to 100 recent messages from the past 14 days. This selective sharing is not automatic; it has to be done manually by an existing member. Once shared, the chat history appears visually distinct from regular messages with clear timestamps and sender details for easy navigation.
User control
Everyone gets notified when past messages are shared
When past messages are shared with a new member, everyone in the group is notified. This ensures transparency and prevents silent backfilling of conversations. Group admins also have the option to disable this feature altogether, especially in sensitive groups where privacy concerns may outweigh convenience.
Feature expansion
Meta continues to enhance WhatsApp's group features
The introduction of Group Message History comes as part of Meta's ongoing efforts to improve WhatsApp's group functionality. Last month, the platform added three more features to boost group engagement: member tags, text stickers, and event reminders. As group chats become increasingly central to community organization, event planning, and work discussions, this selective sharing feature strikes a balance between usability and privacy.