WhatsApp now lets you share past group messages with newcomers

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature, Group Message History, to simplify the onboarding process for new members in active group chats. The update allows existing members to share a portion of recent chat history with newcomers. This way, they can get context without having to scroll through endless messages or ask others for a recap.

Feature details How the feature works The Group Message History feature lets group members share a portion of recent chat history with a newly added participant. When adding someone new, users can choose to share up to 100 recent messages from the past 14 days. This selective sharing is not automatic; it has to be done manually by an existing member. Once shared, the chat history appears visually distinct from regular messages with clear timestamps and sender details for easy navigation.

User control Everyone gets notified when past messages are shared When past messages are shared with a new member, everyone in the group is notified. This ensures transparency and prevents silent backfilling of conversations. Group admins also have the option to disable this feature altogether, especially in sensitive groups where privacy concerns may outweigh convenience.

