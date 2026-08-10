WhatsApp down: Users face trouble sending photos, videos
What's the story
WhatsApp is facing a major outage today. The disruption has been reported globally, including in countries like India and the UK. While text messages are still being sent and received by some users, multimedia content such as images, videos, stickers and GIFs are facing persistent upload issues.
Service impact
GIFs, stickers also affected
The disruption appears to be specifically related to WhatsApp's multimedia services, as stickers and GIFs have also been affected.
Some users have reported that the basic messaging service of WhatsApp is working normally, but attempts to share larger media files are either failing or taking an unusually long time.
This difference between text and multimedia functionality has led many users to think that the problem lies with WhatsApp's media-upload services rather than their individual internet connections.
Troubleshooting efforts
Users tried standard troubleshooting methods
As complaints grew online, users tried standard troubleshooting methods to see if the problem was with their devices or internet connections.
These included restarting smartphones, switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data, and reinstalling WhatsApp.
However, some users said these steps didn't fix the issue, especially when trying to send photos and videos.