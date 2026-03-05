WhatsApp working on a paid subscription with extra features

WhatsApp is said to be working on a new optional subscription plan called WhatsApp Plus. The feature, which is still in development for Android and iOS , will reportedly offer additional features such as app customization and expanded chat management tools. According to WABetaInfo, the subscription would provide extra features for users willing to pay a monthly fee while keeping the core functionality of messaging, voice/video calls free.

Feature highlights Expanded chat pinning limit for subscribers The upcoming WhatsApp Plus subscription will mainly focus on personalization and additional convenience features. One of the major additions could be an expanded chat pinning feature. Currently, users can pin up to three chats in the app, but this limit might be increased to 20 with the new subscription plan. This would let users keep more conversations at the top of their chat list for easy access.

Customization perks Interface customization and exclusive sticker packs The WhatsApp Plus subscription plan could also offer a range of interface customization options. Subscribers may get the option to choose from 14 different app icons and change accent colors across the interface from a selection of 19 color options. This could affect various interface elements like tabs, filters, and action buttons. Other possible features include exclusive sticker packs for subscribers, custom ringtones for WhatsApp calls, and more interactive message reactions/conversation effects.

