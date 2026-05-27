WhatsApp reportedly rolling out Channel Status to select Android, iOS

Admins create 24-hour channel status

Admins can hit "create status" in their channel to craft these updates, adding text, stickers, or edits as they like.

Only one channel can be picked per story, and followers will see these labeled as "Channel Status," so there's no mixing them up with personal statuses.

Followers can react with likes or even share the update on their own status.

Perfect for quick announcements or event news, with everything vanishing automatically after a day.

The rollout is gradual, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!