WhatsApp reportedly rolling out Channel Status to select Android, iOS
WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out "Channel Status" to select Android and iOS users in phases, a feature that lets channel admins share temporary updates: think stories that disappear after 24 hours.
Available now on Android and iOS, it's a more relaxed way for admins to post photos, videos, or text without cluttering up the channel with permanent content.
Admins create 24-hour channel status
Admins can hit "create status" in their channel to craft these updates, adding text, stickers, or edits as they like.
Only one channel can be picked per story, and followers will see these labeled as "Channel Status," so there's no mixing them up with personal statuses.
Followers can react with likes or even share the update on their own status.
Perfect for quick announcements or event news, with everything vanishing automatically after a day.
The rollout is gradual, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!