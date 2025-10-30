WhatsApp adds passwordless way to secure your chat backups 

WhatsApp has announced a new feature to enhance the security of its users' chat backups. The messaging platform is introducing passkey-encrypted backups for both iOS and Android devices. This will let users quickly encrypt their stored message history using their face, fingerprint, or device screen lock code. The update will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks.

User convenience Passkeys replace traditional encryption methods The introduction of passkeys comes as a major improvement over the previous method of securing backups with a 64-digit encryption key or a password linked to it. Passkeys, which are authentication systems like facial recognition integrated into devices, simplify the process. Users can now secure their data by simply tapping or glancing at their device instead of remembering complex passwords or keys.

Data security Protecting user data has always been a priority WhatsApp has always emphasized the importance of protecting user data. The company said, "Many of us carry years of precious memories in our WhatsApp chats - photos, heartfelt voice notes, and important conversations." It added that safeguarding these memories is crucial if a user loses their phone or needs to switch devices. This latest update further strengthens that commitment by making backup encryption easier and more secure.