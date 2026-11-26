WhatsApp to let you discover and manage travel eSIMs
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that could make it easier for users to discover, install, and manage travel eSIMs. The development was spotted in the messaging app's version 2.26.47.10 update by Android Authority. The feature isn't live yet but there are several references to "Travel eSIM" support within the app's code.
Functionality
How it might work
The upcoming WhatsApp feature is likely to work by letting users enter their travel destination into the app. It would then search for compatible eSIM options.
These options could include fixed-data and unlimited plans, but may not be available to everyone at once.
The app also appears to be gearing up for integration with Android's eSIM installation process.
User support
Management tools for your eSIMs
The new feature also looks to include management tools, letting users see their purchased eSIMs, check their availability status, expiration dates, and remaining data.
The app may also give low-data warnings or alerts when a plan is about to expire.
Plus, it looks like there will be some introductory screens educating users about eSIMs as part of this update.
Automation
Potential for automation
One of the most interesting aspects of this new feature is the potential for automation.
WhatsApp could automate the activation of an eSIM when you reach your destination, preventing accidental data depletion before it's actually needed.
However, it's worth noting that not all phones may support this functionality, especially older Android versions.
Collaboration
Collaboration with a 3rd-party service likely
WhatsApp may not be working on this new feature alone.
A "Powered by %1$s" string in the app's code hints that a third-party service could be involved in its development.
The exact name of this service is still unknown. WhatsApp head Kunal Shah had also hinted earlier this month about collaborations with financial services and telecom partners to simplify user experiences.