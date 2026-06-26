WhatsApp finally lets iPhone users search channel updates
What's the story
WhatsApp has finally added a much-needed search feature for channel updates on iPhone. The update comes nearly a year and a half after the same feature was introduced for Android users. The new capability will make it easier for users to find specific updates within channels without having to scroll through their entire history manually.
User guide
How to use the channel update search feature
The channel update search feature can be accessed through the Search button on a channel's details page. After typing in a word or phrase, users can navigate between matching results using up and down arrows. The feature was first introduced for Android users in January 2025 and is now being rolled out to iPhone users as part of WhatsApp version 26.24.72 on the App Store.
Gradual release
Rollout may take some time
Like most WhatsApp features, the rollout of this new capability may take some time to reach all users. The company has been gradually introducing its Liquid Glass redesign for several months now, but it still hasn't reached the app's entire user base. According to WABetaInfo, the channel update search feature will be available on more accounts in the coming days.