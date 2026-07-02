WhatsApp's username feature raises impersonation concerns as rollout begins
What's the story
WhatsApp's new username feature, which allows users to find and message each other by handle instead of phone number, has raised concerns over potential impersonation. The feature is currently being rolled out in India, WhatsApp's largest market with over 500 million users. The change is a departure from the traditional method of identifying people on the platform through their phone numbers.
Privacy argument
Meta defends username feature as improvement to user privacy
Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has defended the new feature as a way to improve user privacy. However, critics have raised concerns that it could open doors for impersonation. In early tests by TechCrunch, usernames similar to those of popular politicians, celebrities, business leaders, and public institutions were still available for reservation. These include handles like "indiamodi," "shahrukh.actor," "teamamitabh," "ambanijio" and "rbi_verify."
Protection measures
Meta yet to clarify how it reserves lookalike usernames
In response to the impersonation concerns, Meta has said that it reserves usernames for public figures and government entities. However, the company did not clarify how it decides which lookalike usernames to reserve proactively. The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)'s intervention has drawn criticism from digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), which argued that the notice lacked a clear legal basis.
Regulatory scrutiny
Indian government raises concerns over potential increase in online fraud
The MeitY has expressed concerns that the new feature could increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks. The ministry also warned that usernames could enable impersonation of "individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies" by allowing closely resembling usernames. It has asked WhatsApp to explain why regulatory action should not be initiated under India's IT laws and not roll out the feature until consultations are completed.
Rollout strategy
WhatsApp taking phased approach to username rollout
WhatsApp has said it is taking a phased approach to the rollout of this new feature. The company said in an FAQ on X, "We're taking our time and listening to feedback so that when it rolls out later this year we get it right." Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, advised users to pick a username that isn't easily guessable, making it harder for attackers to find or harass them.