WhatsApp's username feature raises impersonation concerns as rollout begins

Rollout strategy

WhatsApp taking phased approach to username rollout

WhatsApp has said it is taking a phased approach to the rollout of this new feature. The company said in an FAQ on X, "We're taking our time and listening to feedback so that when it rolls out later this year we get it right." Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, advised users to pick a username that isn't easily guessable, making it harder for attackers to find or harass them.